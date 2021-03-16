You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape and Islands Get State Funding for COVID Relief

Cape and Islands Get State Funding for COVID Relief

March 16, 2021

HYANNIS – A total of $5 million was recently provided to municipalities across Massachusetts by the Baker-Polito administration for instant coronavirus relief.

Money from the Community Foundations Grant Program for COVID-19 Relief was provided to 14 statewide organizations, including three on the Cape and Islands.

Housing, food security, and childcare are some of the pandemic-related needs across the local region and Massachusetts covered by the funding.

The Cape Cod Foundation, Community Foundation for Nantucket, and Permanent Endowment for Martha’s Vineyard received $200,000 each for their relief operations.

Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


