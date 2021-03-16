Cape and Islands Get State Funding for COVID Relief

HYANNIS – A total of $5 million was recently provided to municipalities across Massachusetts by the Baker-Polito administration for instant coronavirus relief.

Money from the Community Foundations Grant Program for COVID-19 Relief was provided to 14 statewide organizations, including three on the Cape and Islands.

Housing, food security, and childcare are some of the pandemic-related needs across the local region and Massachusetts covered by the funding.

The Cape Cod Foundation, Community Foundation for Nantucket, and Permanent Endowment for Martha’s Vineyard received $200,000 each for their relief operations.