Cape and Islands Report No Additional Coronavirus Deaths

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) has advised that Cape Cod and the Islands had no additional coronavirus deaths in their report published on Thursday.

Barnstable County and Nantucket County both saw three more COVID-19 cases each, a part of 419 across the state. A total of 15 more people in Massachusetts died due to the virus in the latest report.

Falmouth Hospital is now treating three people for COVID-19, according to the DPH, while the statewide hospitalization rate has slightly increased to roughly 0.30%.

For more information, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.