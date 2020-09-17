You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape and Islands Report No Additional Coronavirus Deaths

Cape and Islands Report No Additional Coronavirus Deaths

September 17, 2020

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) has advised that Cape Cod and the Islands had no additional coronavirus deaths in their report published on Thursday.

Barnstable County and Nantucket County both saw three more COVID-19 cases each, a part of 419 across the state. A total of 15 more people in Massachusetts died due to the virus in the latest report.

Falmouth Hospital is now treating three people for COVID-19, according to the DPH, while the statewide hospitalization rate has slightly increased to roughly 0.30%.

For more information, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 