Cape and Islands See No Additional Deaths Due to COVID-19

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) reported on Thursday that no additional individuals on the Cape and Islands passed away due to COVID-19.

In the report, Barnstable County was shown to have five of the 568 new coronavirus cases across Massachusetts. Nantucket County had an additional case as well.

According to the DPH, two individuals are being treated for the virus at Falmouth Hospital, as the statewide hospitalization rate remains at around 0.36%.

