You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape and Islands See No Additional Deaths Due to COVID-19

Cape and Islands See No Additional Deaths Due to COVID-19

October 15, 2020

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) reported on Thursday that no additional individuals on the Cape and Islands passed away due to COVID-19.

In the report, Barnstable County was shown to have five of the 568 new coronavirus cases across Massachusetts. Nantucket County had an additional case as well.

According to the DPH, two individuals are being treated for the virus at Falmouth Hospital, as the statewide hospitalization rate remains at around 0.36%.

For more information, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 