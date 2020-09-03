Cape Business Owner Wins Mask Design Contest

CENTERVILLE – Centerville’s Speakeasy Travel Supply has been awarded a grant for their face covering design.

$25,000 was given to founder Bethany Salvon and the company through the COVID-19 Intrapreneur Challenge from the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative.

The contest was geared to reward companies who have transitioned to creating unique face masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Salvon said that the money will be used to produce these masks while also paying for the wages of employees.

“In the middle of a pandemic, it’s the best thing that could happen to us, so we’re super excited,” Salvon said.

Speakeasy was chosen after hundreds of other companies entered the contest.

Issues regarding sizing, ear loops, speaking, and more were addressed in the award-winning design.

The washable and reusable mask is adjustable in size and can be totally sealed around the face while also allowing for easy breathing and talking, Salvon added, due to the loose fabric.

“What we did was: we interviewed a few dozen people on what are the main issues that people are having with masks,” Salvon continued.

The design has non-coronavirus uses, too; Salvon said that the mask can also be worn as a scarf or a headband.

While she could not have imagined doing so at the start of the year, Salvon said that she’s glad to be able to produce a product that can help the local community practice a healthier and more comfortable lifestyle in the age of COVID-19.

To learn more, visit Speakeasy’s website by clicking here.