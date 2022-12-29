Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce Starts Education, Child Care Taskforce

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce has created an initiative to address child care and early education.

The Early Education and Child Care Taskforce will investigate shortcomings in quality educational and care resources across the region for kids through the age of twelve.

The group will aim to boost those services by encouraging local towns to invest funding in the future.

Other Massachusetts-based groups, such as the Common Start Coalition and Strategies for Children, will be joining the chamber in these efforts. The taskforce will also benefit from an $85,000 earmark from the state’s recently-passed economic development bill.

Former Executive Director of Cape Cod Child Development, Inc. Mary Pat Mesmer will be the chair of the taskforce.