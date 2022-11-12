Baker Approves $3.76 Billion Economic Development Bill

HYANNIS – An over $3.5 spending plan has been signed by Governor Charlie Baker.

The bill provides boosts for affordable housing, clean energy, and early childhood education.

Nursing facilities, rest homes and community centers will also benefit from $850 million in near-term relief.

“This legislation will make strategic investments in economic development, increase affordable housing production and support our health care system,” said Governor Charlie Baker in a statement..

“We appreciate the Legislature’s efforts to pass this bill which is necessary to invest the Commonwealth’s significant state surplus and time-sensitive federal relief dollars. While I am disappointed that the bill does not include permanent tax relief that is affordable and was supported by our administration and the Legislature, I am pleased that the Commonwealth’s strong financial position allows us to make these critical investments on behalf of our communities.”

On the housing front, the bill contains $300 million for workforce housing, homeownership expansion through the Commonwealth Builder program, and the creation of affordable housing through the Affordable Housing Trust.

Andrew Gottlieb with the Association to Preserve Cape Cod said that the money will go a long way towards boosting climate resiliency and water quality in regions like the Cape.