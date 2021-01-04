Cape Cod 5 Aids in COVID-19 Testing

HYANNIS- In their latest charitable undertaking, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank has announced plans to provide grants for COVID-19 testing.

With the $27,500 being donated, they hope to provide virus testing for citizens across the Cape facing financial difficulty.

The money will go to Cape Cod Healthcare and Outer Cape Health Services.

“The COVID-19 Pandemic has reminded us of the strength of our community and the important role we all play in caring for each other and our neighbors,” said Michael Lauf, President and CEO of Cape Cod Health Care.

This grant will help to expand testing services on the Lower and Outer Cape.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCom.com NewsCenter