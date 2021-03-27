Cape Cod 5 Closes Bank Lobbies Due to Rising COVID Cases

HYANNIS – Cape Cod 5 Banking Center lobbies will close temporarily as coronavirus positivity rates continue to climb in the region.

The closures are effective Saturday, March 27, and will affect lobbies in Brewster, Centerville, Dennis, East Harwich, Harwich Port, Hyannis-Route 28 and Route 132, Mashpee, Plymouth-The Pinehills, Sandwich and Yarmouth.

The organization said that banking services will be offered through drive-ups or by appointment only.

The bank invites residents to use alternate methods to conduct banking, including utilizing drive or walk-up windows, visiting Cape Cod 5 ATMs, making an appointment of up to 15 minutes to visit lobbies for certain transactions like accessing safe deposit boxes, or performing banking functions online or on mobile.