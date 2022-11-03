Cape Cod 5 Grant Supports Transitional Housing

HYANNIS – A local nonprofit that helps people experiencing homelessness has received a grant from Cape Cod 5.

The bank awarded Champ Homes a $5,000 grant to support the group’s transitional housing program.

The news follows the nonprofit’s recent award of the same amount from the Cape and Islands United Way.

Champ Homes provides sober, transitional housing for people 18 + on Cape Cod who are experiencing homelessness or at risk of being homeless.

The group said in a statement that the individuals they support are struggling with housing instability for several reasons, including the housing crisis.

Champ Homes has supported over 3,000 people on the Cape with housing and support services over the last three decades.

The nonprofit has an upcoming comedy show fundraiser on Saturday, November 12 at the St. John Paul II School’s auditorium.

Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter