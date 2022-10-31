Champ Homes Receives Grant for Transitional Housing

HYANNIS – Local nonprofit Champ Homes has received a $5,000 grant to support their work of providing transitional housing and support services.

The group offers transitional housing to adults on Cape Cod who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. The grant was awarded by the Cape and Islands United Way.

“We serve individuals who are struggling with housing instability due to a variety of reasons, including the ever-worsening housing crisis,” a recent statement from Champ Homes said.

The group’s Transitional Housing Assistance Program provides people a safe environment while they figure out a plan for long-term housing.

The nonprofit reports that 67% of participants from last year have moved onto long-term sustainable housing. Their goal for 2022 is to reach 75%.

The initiative not only supports immediate needs but also helps participants with services like finding job opportunities and navigating housing applications and healthcare access.

Visit Champ Homes’ website to learn more.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter