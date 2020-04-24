Cape Cod 5 Warning Customers of Email Scam

HYANNIS – Officials from the Cape Cod Five are warning about a spoofing scam in which people are impersonating a company employee email addresses for malicious reasons.

The bank said that although it is unsettling, it’s a common scam and not the result of any data breach or compromise by Cape Cod Five.

Currently bank employees are communicating with customers more frequently though email with relevant and important updates.

Cape Cod Five is reminding customers that its employees will never send an unsolicited email, call, or text requesting information such as account number, password, Social Security Number, or other confidential information.

The bank is providing questions for customers to ask themselves before opening an email, including:

Do you know the sender?

Have you requested or safely received emails from this sender before?

Were you expecting an email with an attachment or link from this sender?

Does it make logical sense that the sender would send you the email, especially one with an attachment or link?

Does the email look suspicious or otherwise out of the ordinary?

