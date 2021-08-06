Cape Cod Baseball League Playoffs Begin Friday

HARWICH – After 181 regular season games, only four teams remain standing for the 2021 Cape Cod Baseball League crown.

Postseason play on the Cape is scheduled to begin Friday, August 5, with the East Division champions Brewster Whitecaps hosting the Harwich Mariners at 4 p.m.

At 6 p.m. Friday, the West Division champs Bourne Braves will play host to the Cotuit Kettleers, the league’s defending champion dating back to their 2019 championship series win.

The four clubs will be playing in two best-of-three sets. The second games will be played on Saturday and the decisive third matchups will take place on Sunday, if necessary.

The winner of each series will earn the right to play in the league championship series, another best-of-three set that will begin the day after the first round is settled.

Changes to the 2021 season due to the pandemic led to the playoff field being stripped back from eight teams to four.

