Cape Cod Baseball League Releases 2022 Schedule

HYANNIS – The cold weather hasn’t stopped the Cape Cod Baseball League from making it feel one step closer to summer, as they recently released their 2022 schedule.

The league’s Executive Committee voted to approve a schedule where every team plays 44 games, a return to form after 2021’s slightly reduced slate of 40 games per team amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The season will begin on June 12 as all 10 teams will be in action. Most notably, the Brewster Whitecaps will open their title defense campaign against the Bourne Braves in a rematch of last year’s championship series.

The Whitecaps won the series two games to none.

Sunday doubleheaders are scheduled for both June 19 and June 26, offering local fans the chance to catch two games in one day.

Spillane Field in Wareham will be the site of the 2022 Cape League All-Star Game on July 23. Wareham was unable to host both the 2020 and 2021 iterations of the event due to the pandemic.

The eight-team playoff format will also return this season; the tournament will start on August 4.

The full schedule can be found on the Cape Cod Baseball League’s website.