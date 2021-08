BREWSTER – The top two seeds in the east and west divisions battled it out tonight, but it was the Brewster Whitecaps that took home the championship title for the Cape Cod Baseball League 2021 season.

Brewster defeated the Bourne Braves 10 – 6.

The Brewster Whitecaps’ previous title was in 2017, also against Bourne.

Brewster swept both Harwich and Bourne in the playoff’s to become Cape League champions.