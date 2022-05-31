Cape Cod Beach Makes Top 10 List

EASTHAM – Coast Guard Beach in Eastham made a well-known ‘best-of’ list of beaches.

The Cape Cod beach was listed as tenth best on an annual list put together by “Dr. Beach” or Dr. Stephen Leatherman, a coastal scientist who has ranked the county’s top beaches for over 30 years.

Leatherman uses an expansive list of criteria including water temperature, sand softness, public safety and noise to judge the different locations.

“The picturesque old Coast Guard station still sits atop the glacial bluffs, allowing for spectacular view of the Nauset Spit barrier system and bay,” Dr. Beach said of the Coast Guard Beach.

Other beaches on the list were in California, Hawaii, North Carolina, and other locations.

Head to Dr. Beach’s site for the full list of 2022’s top beaches.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter