Cape Cod Commission Receives CARES Act Grant

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Commission has received a CARES Act Recovery Assistance Grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration.

The $400,000 will support efforts to respond and recover from the economic impacts caused by the pandemic and develop strategies to improve resilience in the future.

Funding will be used to provide technical assistance to Cape Cod communities and regional partners and engage stakeholders in developing plans and strategies to diversify and strengthen the regional economy.

“Cape Cod is facing serious challenges due to the pandemic,” said Executive Director Kristy Senatori.

“We look forward to supporting our communities and helping to strengthen our local economy and we appreciate the support of the Economic Development Administration as we respond to and address the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Barnstable County is an EDA-designated Economic Development District and is one of the more that 850 existing grant recipients invited to apply for supplemental funding under the CARES Act.

“This investment comes at a crucial time to help Massachusetts’s and our nation’s economy come roaring back and provide hard-working Americans with new opportunities,” said Dana Gartzke, who represents the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development.

“We are pleased to make this investment in the Barnstable County acting through Cape Cod Commission to increase technical assistance capacity for Cape Cod municipalities and other regional partners by providing economic data and information on local and regional impacts of COVID-19 and coordinating development of short- and long-term regional economic recovery and resiliency strategies as the region responds to coronavirus.”

