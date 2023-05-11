Cape Cod Commission Seeking Feedback on Housing Survey

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Commission has launched a survey to gain feedback from residents on their preferences for housing development and redevelopment.

Erin Perry, Deputy Director for the Cape Cod Commission, recently spoke about the survey and how it will help develop a strategy for the future.

“That strategy will provide options, recommendations, tools and resources for communities and others to use, to address some of the challenges we have related to housing and I think this has been a problem that has been going on for some time,” said Perry.

Single-family homes currently comprise 80% of the region’s housing stock which leads to limited options.

“We have a lack of diversity in housing, we have fewer homes for sale today than we have in the past. We’ve got increasing home prices and construction prices, and a seasonal economy that all make affordable and attainable housing a challenge,” Perry said.

The survey focuses on different types of housing, varying in scale from accessory dwelling units to duplexes to larger scale multi-family developments, as the commission attempts to gain insight into preferences related to the type and location of housing.

It will take most respondents 10 to 15 minutes to complete and is available in English, Portuguese, and Spanish.

For more information and to take the survey visit their website.

