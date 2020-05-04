Cape Cod Community College Moving to Distance Learning for Summer, Fall

WEST BARNSTABLE-Cape Cod Community College has announced that distance learning formats will be utilized for all classes during the upcoming summer and fall semesters due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The following is from a press release published by Cape Cod Community College:

“This decision ensures continuity and also creates flexibility for prospective students who may be displaced from 4-year institutions.

All classes will offered in one of three formats:

-Online-classes are entirely online, with no scheduled online meeting times with faculty/students. Communication is largely done via message boards.

-Remote-classes are entirely online with scheduled meeting times via ZOOM or other video conferencing tools.

Hybrid-classes are held online with minimal hours required on campus to do hands-on labs, following strict CDC social distancing guidelines.”

Summer courses will be offered through online and remote mediums, and fall classes will add the hybrid component.

For more information, visit Cape Cod Community College’s website by clicking here.