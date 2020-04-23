Cape Cod Foundation Donates $110,000 to Local Nonprofits

YARMOUTH – The Cape Cod Foundation has awarded $110,000 from its newly created Strategic Emergency Response Fund to ten local nonprofits addressing basic human needs, including food, healthcare, and childcare for essential workers.

Since launching the fund last month, the organization has raised over $500,000 in committed funds to support continued operation of local nonprofit organizations as they address the impacts of COVID-19 on the health, economy, and vitality of Cape Cod during and after the pandemic.

In addition to numerous individual donations, foundations and corporate partners including the Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation, The Barr Foundation, the Peter and Elizabeth C. Tower Foundation, the Amelia Peabody Charitable Fund, The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod and The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod Charitable Foundation Trust, and Vineyard Wind have contributed to the fund.

“Our community’s solidarity is both powerful and uplifting,” said Kristin O’Malley, President and CEO of the Cape Cod Foundation.

“We have received generous support on the local level and additional support from larger foundations and corporate partners that are donating to community foundations like ours because we have the experience and infrastructure to deploy resources strategically into our communities.”

O’Malley said the foundation’s grant-making from the fund will be proactive, tiered, and ongoing.

“We have and will continue to gather information from multiple sources, local organizations, community leaders, other funders, and regional collaboratives, to assess the rapidly evolving needs of the community and direct our grant-making for maximum impact,” said O’Malley.

The first round of grants from The Cape Cod Foundation Strategic Emergency Response Fund has been awarded to the following nonprofit organizations to address immediate and ongoing needs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic:

The Family Pantry of Cape Cod, $10,000

Falmouth Service Center, $10,000

Cape Cod Council of Churches, $10,000

Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands, $10,000

Cape Cod Healthcare Foundation General Fund, $10,000

Outer Cape Health Services, $10,000

Duffy Health Center, $10,000

Community Health Center of Cape Cod, $10,000

Harbor Health for Harbor Community Health Center, $10,000

YMCA Cape Cod, $20,000

In addition to the distributions, the Foundation is working with nonprofits to release them from restrictions on previously awarded grants if needed, releasing regular 2020 distributions from other discretionary funds earlier than scheduled, and sharing information about community needs with its donor-advised fund-holders and other funding partners to expand opportunities to leverage resources and fill unmet needs.

Anyone who would like to donate to The Cape Cod Foundation Strategic Emergency Response Fund can visit capecodfoundation.org or send a check payable to the fund to The Cape Cod Foundation located at 261 White’s Path, Unit 2, South Yarmouth.