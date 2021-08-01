Local Non-Profits Benefit From Cape Cod Foundation Grant Awards

YARMOUTH – Nine nonprofit organizations throughout Cape Cod have received over $200,000 combined in grants from the Cape Cod Foundation.

The organizations will use the money for capacity-building initiatives that feature items such as technology upgrades, educational programming, facility and staff expansion, and more.

Part of the grant money was secured through the Cape Cod Foundation’s Strategic Emergency Response Fund, which has been in effect during the pandemic.

The grant program recently increased the amount given to each recipient in the hope of maximizing the positive impact on the community.

The program was opened to grant applicants who work on improving the community in the Spring.

Individual organizations earned anywhere from $18,000 to $25,000.

More grants are planned to be released throughout the rest of this year.

The chosen recipients of the grants include Cape Cod Art Center, Cape Cod Children’s Place, Cape Cod Museum of Art, Housing Assistance Corporation, Love Live Local, Twenty Summers, WE CAN Corporation, Wellfleet Preservation Hall, and Wellstrong.