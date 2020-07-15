SOUTH YARMOUTH – After their latest round of grant distributions, the Cape Cod Foundation has now surpassed the $1 million mark in coronavirus relief.

Forty-one local organizations have received $1.04 million in money from the foundation’s Strategic Emergency Response Fund. Grants have been given out over the past 12 weeks to aid with costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

$115,000 were given out by the foundation in the latest round. Grants were given to Catholic Social Services of Fall River, Housing Assistance Corporation, and the Lower Cape Outreach Council.

To learn more, visit the foundation’s website by clicking here.