Cape Cod Healthcare: Don’t Wait to Get Needed Help

April 22, 2020

HYANNIS-Cape Cod Healthcare is reminding residents to not delay in finding needing medical help during the coronavirus pandemic.

While they appreciate those who are practicing social distancing and remaining at home, they also have seen a number of people in need of assistance who have waited too long to get care or are not seeking help at all. Long-term effects and, potentially, a second wave of the virus can arise due to this.

Cape Cod Healthcare reassured that the chances of contracting COVID-19 at a doctor’s office or medical facility remain extremely low, and that they are open to care for your needs.

For more information, visit Cape Cod Healthcare’s website by clicking here.

