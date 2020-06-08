Cape Cod Healthcare in Need of Blood Donations

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Healthcare blood program is in need of blood donations as the organization transitions back to a new normal and begins to resume elective surgeries.

During the early stages of the pandemic, the Cape Cod Healthcare’s blood supply decreased to a critical level but then, thanks to a strong response from the public, the blood supply was replenished through donors.

“Though our donors have been extremely supportive and generous, we are challenged by cancellation of regular blood drives as many businesses, high schools and community organizations remain closed,” said Lok Tse, Supervisor for the Transfusion Medicine Services and Blood Donor Program at Cape Cod Healthcare.

“The social distancing measures have limited our ability to collect blood at pre-pandemic levels, simply by the numbers of donors allowed at one time.”

“The Cape Cod Healthcare Blood Program continues to need blood,” said Cape Cod Healthcare Senior Blood Donor Recruiter Jonathan DeCoste.

“It’s important for people to know the coronavirus does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives, blood centers are regulated by the FDA and must follow specific guidelines to ensure donor safety at all times.”

The FDA has reported that there have been no reported or suspected cases of transfusion-transmitted coronavirus and the virus poses no known risk to patients receiving blood transfusions.

Upcoming drives, held at the CCHC Physician Recruitment Building, 4 Bayview, W. Yarmouth include:

Monday, June 8, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 9, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wednesday, June 10, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, June 11, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The full list of drives can be found, here.

The scheduled drives are updated regularly.

Information can also be found on the Cape Cod Healthcare Facebook page.

To minimize contact with others, all donations are by appointment only.

To make an appointment, visit Cape Cod Healthcare’s website.

The Nicholas G. Xiarhos Blood Donor Center at Cape Cod hospital continues to schedule platelet donations by appointment.

When platelet donors arrive, they will be screened at the main entrance.