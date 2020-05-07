You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Cape Cod Healthcare to Implement Four Week Furlough, Effective Sunday

Cape Cod Healthcare to Implement Four Week Furlough, Effective Sunday

May 7, 2020

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare announced that effective Sunday, May 10 they will be implementing a four week furlough for approximately 600 positions across their 5,700 person workforce.

In addition, all executives, vice presidents, executive directors, directors, and managers will have salary reductions ranging from 12.5 percent to 5 percent through Saturday, October 3.

Officials from Cape Cod Healthcare said that due to the pandemic, the company has lost nearly 41 percent of its revenue and projects to lose $74 million through the end of the fiscal year.

For more information on Cape Cod Healthcare, click here.

