Cape Cod Healthcare Relocating Hyannis COVID Testing

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare’s drive-through coronavirus testing in Hyannis will be relocated.

Starting November 20, testing will be done at a new site at 25 Communication Way in Hyannis instead of the Cape Cod Hospital campus. The provider cited ongoing construction related to the hospital’s tower project as the reasoning behind the move.

Appointments for testing at the new Hyannis site will be open Sundays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Testing will also continue to be provided at Falmouth Hospital.

