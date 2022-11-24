Cape Cod Hospital, State Agencies Get Federal COVID Money

HYANNIS – Reimbursements from the federal government for costs related to the coronavirus pandemic were recently provided to Cape Cod Hospital along with several Massachusetts agencies.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is covering about $6.7 million in COVID testing purchases made by Cape Cod Hospital from June 2020 through September 2021.

The grant will cover costs for things like testing supplies, medical gowns, and tools to monitor temperatures.

More than $21 million will also be given to the Massachusetts Department of Early Childhood Education and Care for virus-related expenditures by FEMA, along with over $5 million to the Massachusetts National Guard and nearly $1.7 million to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The federal money comes from FEMA’s Public Assistance grant program, which has provided more than $1.4 billion in pandemic aid to groups and organizations across Massachusetts to date.

