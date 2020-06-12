Cape Cod Reopening Task Force Encouraged by Hotel Booking Numbers

HYANNIS – Local tourism officials say that they are encouraged by the uptick in hotel bookings despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve heard from larger resorts and hotels and accommodation members who have said they are now booking thousands of room nights,” said Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO and Cape Cod Reopening Task Force Member, Wendy Northcross.

“They are short term stays for the most part and they are primarily in June, July, and August. That is good news.”

The task force has also heard from short term rental property managers and Realtors.

“They too have seen a very brisk uptick on rentals of a month or two months, which is also very good news,” said Northcross.

“That length of stay is actually selling out inventory, so we are very encouraged by that.”

All residents and visitors are encouraged to check with hosts and or hotels before traveling.

Northcross added that the restaurants the task force spoke to are excited to open again, however due to restrictions in place during phase two of the state’s reopening plan, many of them have a tougher hill to climb.

“Not all of them have really appropriate outdoor space. They’re looking to maximize the time that they can,” said Northcross.

According to the task force, some restaurants that need to make investments to provide outdoor space, like purchasing tents, are forgoing reopening and waiting until indoor dining is permitted again.

The task force has been advised that indoor dining could begin as early as the second chapter of phase two of the reopening plan.

Recreation and retail businesses have also been slowly reopening.

Outdoor recreation facilities, like the dog park and pickleball courts in Mashpee, have been given the go ahead to reopen with restrictions in place.

The task force has been working with the state on recreation protocols to make sure that guidelines are more explicit for recreational facilities.

The task force is also working with the state to define the size of a group that could convene for small business meetings or weddings.

“Not large huge indoor activities, but certainly we think there’s some room there for accommodating some group business that can be socially distanced and safely managed,” Northcross said.

The business impact survey issued by the Cape Cod Chamber and the Cape Cod Commission found that of the 350 businesses that responded, 75 percent anticipated to reopen.

However the survey also found that nearly 45 percent of respondents are anticipating revenue loss over the next six months.

The Cape Cod Commission has developed a COVID-19 data dashboard that includes regional and town data on population, unemployment, housing, and traffic trends.

The data dashboard can be viewed here.

The Cape and Islands Reopening Task Force has update seasonal guidelines as well as guidance to the seasonal community and visitors on their website, which can be viewed here.