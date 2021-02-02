You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Reopening Task Force To Hold Vaccine Briefing For Seniors

February 2, 2021

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Response Task Force will hold a phone briefing Tuesday night for residents over the age of 65 to discuss COVID-19 vaccine information and access on Cape Cod.

The first phone call will be made Tuesday evening at 5:30 to a list of 50,000 Cape Codder’s over the age of 65 informing them of the informational phone call that will take place Wednesday approximately 24 hours later.

Anyone can join the briefing by calling 833-491-0326.

All attendees will be placed on mute and on listen mode only.

