Cape Cod Technology Council Plans Annual Meeting

May 23, 2023

MASHPEE – The annual Cape Cod Technology Council meeting will be held in-person on May 31 in Mashpee.

Guests are invited to learn more about efforts to bolster the region’s technological footprint. The organization is looking to highlight educational programs, innovative ideas locally, and more.

This comes as local and state legislators have been advocating for improved tech infrastructure on Cape Cod and the Islands through means such as fiber optic internet access.

The meeting will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 at the Club at New Seabury. For more information, visit www.cctechcouncil.org.

