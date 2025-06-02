Cape Cod town responds to immigration claims, Cape officials have differing views on ICE action

HYANNIS – The Orleans Select Board has released a statement about the U.S. Department of Homeland Security including the town in last week’s publishing of a list of sanctuary cities allegedly protecting illegal immigrants.

Select Board chairman Kevin Galligan said “Currently, we have not received formal notification from DHS. In addition, we have not adopted any policy that would identify us as a sanctuary city and our local law enforcement staff work closely with our federal partners on all matters consistent with the law.”

The acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Todd Lyons, held a press conference in Boston today expressing frustration at sanctuary jurisdictions that he said are hindering the detainment process.

Lyons said an operation in May resulted in about 1,500 immigrants taken into custody across Massachusetts, including on Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard.

Lyons said these operations wouldn’t be necessary if “sanctuary cities would change their policy.” There’s no legal definition for sanctuary city policies, but they generally limit cooperation by local law enforcement with federal immigration officers. Courts have repeatedly upheld the legality of sanctuary laws.

Barnstable County Sheriff Donna Buckley said she is extremely concerned by the immigration enforcement actions taking place in Barnstable County and on the Islands.

“Plucking human beings off the streets without due process, many of whom are working and paying taxes and have no connection to criminal activity, creates dangerous performative political theatre. This is not public safety,” said Buckley.

After being sworn in in 2023, Buckley took immediate action to terminate an existing ICE agreement her office had. She said ICE caused many on Cape Cod to “live in fear,” contending that there was no proof that the agency has kept the community safe.

Meanwhile, 5th Barnstable District State Representative Steve Xiarhos said, “I stand with the brave men and women in federal law enforcement who are working to keep our communities safe, especially through recent operations on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket that led to the arrest of individuals in the country illegally, including some with serious criminal histories.”

Xiarhos added, “This is a very serious matter. I have long advocated for strong cooperation between federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, and I will continue to support all efforts that help protect Cape Cod and the Islands.”

Material from The Associated Press was used for this story.