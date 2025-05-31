Trump Administration declares Cape & Islands counties to be immigrant sanctuary communities

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

HYANNIS – President Trump’s administration is cracking down on “sanctuary cities” by publishing a list of jurisdictions that are allegedly defying federal immigration law, including Massachusetts.

There has been a campaign to revive the so-called “Safe Communities Act” statewide in Massachusetts since the beginning of Trump’s second term, but the White House is claiming that MA currently self-identifies as a “state sanctuary jurisdiction.”

In addition, the Department of Homeland Security is including all local counties, including Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket, and Plymouth, and is also singling out the town of Orleans.

The Department of Homeland Security says sanctuary cities protect dangerous criminal aliens from facing consequences, and put law enforcement in peril.

Following this week’s large Immigration and Customs Enforcement sting on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, Mass Attorney General Andrea Campbell has released a “Know Your Rights” guide to help those subjected to ICE stops and arrests.