Cape Cod Young Professionals Adapting Throughout Pandemic

BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod Young Professionals is adapting with the fluid situation that has emerged due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CEO Lauren Barker said that efforts to promote the region’s young workforce continue, while operations are adjusted as needed.

“We’re in it for the long haul, and this is such a great community that has really banded together,” Barker said.

“Our sponsors, our members, our supporters, we couldn’t do it without them.”

Young workers on Cape Cod still face challenges underscored by the virus outbreak, Barker explained, including housing stability and the care of children. The organization is working with state officials to ensure that business needs of the Cape are recognized.

“It’s a balancing act,” she said.

“We are working to do whatever we can to support both the young workers and the employers during this time.”

Barker noted that there’s still a fair amount of work to be done, but CCYP is available to aid young workers and local businesses within the area, even if a virtual format is primarily used.

In the meantime, she said that local and state leaders should speak out to solve these workforce issues.

