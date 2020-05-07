Cape Coronavirus Cases Pass 1,000 Mark, 2 More Fatalities

BOSTON-Thursday afternoon’s report from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) showed that 24 more COVID-19 cases have been identified within Barnstable County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases on Cape Cod to 1,021.

Two additional people have died due to the novel coronavirus on Cape Cod. 57 fatalities have now been attributed to COVID-19 on the Cape, in addition to one more on the Islands.

The DPH reported that 4,552 coronavirus deaths have been confirmed within the state of Massachusetts.

The statewide coronavirus hospitalization rate remained at 5% in Thursday’s report, which also showed that 26 individuals are currently hospitalized at either Cape Cod Hospital or Falmouth Hospital due to the virus.

According to the DPH’s report, Barnstable County’s fatality rate is at 26 per 100,000 people.

