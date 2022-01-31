Cape Firefighters Among New Recruits From Massachusetts Fire Academy

HYANNIS – State fire officials recently announced the graduation of 36 firefighting recruits from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy, including recruits serving the Cape & Islands.

Students of the Academy undertake a 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program at campuses in Bridgewater and Stow, where they learn necessary firefighter skills such as search and rescue, ladder and pump operations, and fire suppression to respond to fires and other emergencies including gas leaks, carbon monoxide exposure, and rescues from crashed vehicles and stalled elevators.

The training includes drills in both non-fire and controlled-fire conditions, culminating in certification by the Massachusetts Fire Training Council upon Graduation.

“Fire responders are on the frontlines protecting their communities, and these newest firefighters are needed now more than ever,” said State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey.

“The rigorous professional training they’ve received provides them with the physical, mental and technical skills to perform their jobs effectively and safely,” he added.

Local graduates include Christopher Kinsella, who will join the Falmouth Fire Department, Patrick Steemson, who joins the Sandwich Fire Department, and Kristian Heyliger and Colleen Phelan joining the Wellfleet fire department.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter