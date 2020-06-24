Cape Kid Meals to Continue Food Distribution Through Summer

FORESTDALE – Although the school year has come and gone for many local students, Cape Kid Meals is continuing their work across the area.

Bags of meals will be offered during the summer months through the Cape Kid Meals Summer Program.

The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly impacted many families throughout the area, which Tammy Leone of Cape Kid Meals said has led to an increased need for the program’s services up to this point and beyond.

“The families that we typically serve, some of them are probably having an even more difficult time,” Leone said.

“So, our goal is to make sure that we can get food to the children that need it the most, especially right now.”

The decision to continue meal services throughout the summer was made because the need for families does not disappear when classes are out of session.

The cost of living on Cape Cod exceeds statewide averages, Leone said, and the average costs of food meals are no exception.

Leone is thankful for the help that volunteers and residents have provided.

“I’ve seen it with other programs, too: the Cape, it has this unique community where people really want to reach out and help,” she said.

Almost 8,000 meals have been packed and delivered by Cape Kid Meals since March across nearly 30 schools on Cape Cod. This past year, Leone explained, the program has served around 600 children each week in a confidential manner.

