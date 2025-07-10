Cape lawmaker wants bars and restaurants to have happy hours again

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

PROVINCETOWN – Cape and Island State Senator Julian Cyr is once again calling for a repeal of the Massachusetts ban on happy hours.

The state prohibited the period of time where bars offer discounted drinks in 1984, in order to reduce drunk driving incidents.

Cyr, who has filed similar legislation in the past, says he does not want to force happy hours on towns that don’t want them, as there would be an opt-in. He also doesn’t support discounts after 10 p.m.

But Cyr says businesses like Provincetown Brewery, where he provided video testimony on the legislation to Beacon Hill, will get a boost, and he thinks repealing the ban would help the state’s struggle with night life options.

Cyr posted on Facebook Tuesday, “Don’t you think a bar or restaurant should be able to choose whether they want to offer happy hour?”