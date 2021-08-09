Cape League Championship Round Begins Monday

BOURNE – The champion of the Cape Cod Baseball League will be decided this week.

Game one of the best-of-three championship series will be held Monday, August 9. The West Division champs Bourne Braves will host the Brewster Whitecaps, the winners of the East Division, at 6 p.m., weather permitting.

Game two will take place in Brewster at 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. If necessary, a decisive third and final game will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in Bourne.

Bourne defeated the league’s defending champions, the Cotuit Kettleers, in round one to punch their ticket to the championship round. Meanwhile, Brewster swept the Harwich Mariners over the weekend to earn the right to play for the title.