Cape League Commissioner Looks Forward to 2021 Season

HYANNIS – While Major League Baseball players will be returning to the field next month, 2020 will mark a year with no Cape Cod Baseball League games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Commissioner of the Cape Cod Baseball League Eric Zmuda explained that these unfortunate circumstances aren’t just impacting players and coaches.

“It affects each community as well,” Zmuda said.

“These players and staff are able to interact.”

Things such as youth clinics and meet-and-greet opportunities with collegiate baseball players will be missed this year, Zmuda said.

Even with no Cape League games being played this season, Zmuda said that those across the league are making preparations for the 2021 campaign.

“I think if you talk to any of the head coaches of our franchises, they probably already, at least on a large piece of paper, got some names down for their new roster,” Zmuda said.

Due to a smaller Major League Baseball draft this month as well as a new crop of amateur players becoming eligible to play in the league, Zmuda said that fans should expect an action-packed season next year.

