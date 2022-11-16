Cape League Honoring Longtime Executive

HARWICH – A longtime executive of the Cape Cod Baseball League will be honored at the organization’s 2022 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Steve Wilson became the Cape League’s treasurer in 1986 and remained in that role through 2020.

Wilson said that he built more financial stability into the league and ensured there was a security blanket in case of unforeseen circumstances.

“Whether it was the pandemic, or whether it was a franchise that had financial difficulties, we could always meet our financial obligations to the teams and to the kids, and we’d always be able to play ball,” he said.

Director of Broadcasting John Garner echoed the sentiment and said that Wilson’s work as treasurer helped the league through lean years when it lost its MBL grant.

“If something happened where you had no money coming in, then you were covered for the next two years,” Garner said.

Wilson also contributed as a league photographer when the group was first trying to build up content for its website.

He said getting the opportunity to take pictures of current Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale playing for the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox was a highlight.

Five current and former baseball stars will also join Wilson in this year’s induction class.

Wilson said he was honored to be included in the induction and commented on how his colleagues impacted his life.

“There are so many people, so many different walks of life, who are dedicated in wanting to make this the best summer league possible. It’s been a really great honor to be a part of that Cape League family,” he said.

The ceremony is taking place at the Wequassett Inn in Harwich on Sunday, November 20.

Those interested in tickets for the event can contact league Vice President Mary Henderson at 508-922-7388.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter