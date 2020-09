HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Baseball League has announced that their Hall of Fame induction ceremony is being postponed to 2021.

The committee that oversees the event voted in favor of the decision due to health concerns during the coronavirus pandemic. The league is hoping that the additional time allows for proper preparations to be made for a successful event.

The ceremony will now be taking place at the Wequassett Resort and Golf Club on November 21, 2021.