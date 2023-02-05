New Cape League President Ready for Upcoming Season

WAREHAM – The new president of the Cape Cod Baseball League recently gave insight on his transition to the role and his goal to keep the league as the best place for college summer ball in the country.

Andrew Lang previously served as manager and president for the Wareham Gatemen. He said leading the league will require a different approach given the new set of responsibilities.

“I’m trying to get a handle on all the different committees that have been created, who’s on those committees, what those committees are actually responsible for,” he said.

Lang said there will be a learning curve as he adapts to the job. He said he plans to keep educating himself about the league before trying to alter things or streamline operations.

Lang was clear when asked what his top priority is for his new role.

“My number one goal is to make sure that the Cape League continues to be the best college summer league in the country.”

He highlighted the quality of players who come through the league, which is seen as a pipeline for players who are likely on their way to the majors.

“You’re seeing a major league game, you’re just seeing it five or six years before it actually happens.”



He said they really want to create a relaxing experience at games.

“The laid-back atmosphere that the fans get to experience has been worked out and drilled for the preceding year,” he said.

Lang encouraged interested residents to volunteer for CCBL teams and to learn more about hosting players in the summer if they’re able to do so.

The organization is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the league’s formation this summer, with games starting on June 10.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter