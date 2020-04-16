You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Light Compact Offering Virtual Home Energy Assessments

Cape Light Compact Offering Virtual Home Energy Assessments

April 16, 2020

YARMOUTH – Cape Light Compact is offering Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard residential customers an option of completing a virtual home energy assessment as a way to move forward with their home energy assessment. 

A virtual home energy assessment provides the same expertise and personal care as an in-home visit, except an energy specialist interacts with customers remotely, by phone or video service.

During a virtual home energy assessment, the specialist will identify energy-saving opportunities in a customer’s home and then prepare a custom energy report.

This report includes information on equipment rebates and no-cost products, as well as access to zero percent financing and an offer of up to 100 percent off approved insulation.

Customers may also receive a delivery of energy-saving products recommended by an Energy Specialist, such as LED light bulbs, advanced power strips, and thermostats.

To sign up or find out more, head to www.capelightcompact.org or call 1-800-797-6699.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Luke Leitner

Luke Leitner grew up in Watertown Massachusetts and now lives in West Yarmouth on the Cape. He has been a part of the news team in the CapeCod.com News Center since the spring of 2019. He studied business communications at Western New England University.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 