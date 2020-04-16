Cape Light Compact Offering Virtual Home Energy Assessments

YARMOUTH – Cape Light Compact is offering Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard residential customers an option of completing a virtual home energy assessment as a way to move forward with their home energy assessment.

A virtual home energy assessment provides the same expertise and personal care as an in-home visit, except an energy specialist interacts with customers remotely, by phone or video service.

During a virtual home energy assessment, the specialist will identify energy-saving opportunities in a customer’s home and then prepare a custom energy report.

This report includes information on equipment rebates and no-cost products, as well as access to zero percent financing and an offer of up to 100 percent off approved insulation.

Customers may also receive a delivery of energy-saving products recommended by an Energy Specialist, such as LED light bulbs, advanced power strips, and thermostats.

To sign up or find out more, head to www.capelightcompact.org or call 1-800-797-6699.