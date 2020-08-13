You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape, Nantucket Fire Departments Receive FEMA Grants

August 13, 2020

HYANNIS-The Federal Emergency Management Agency has allocated grant funding to multiple fire departments on Cape Cod and Nantucket.

Through the latest rounds of funding from FEMA, the fire departments in Brewster, Chatham, Dennis, Hyannis, Nantucket, and Orleans were provided with grants ranging from about $15,000 to nearly $103,000.

The funds were made available through the Fiscal Year 2019 Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program and Fiscal Year 2020 Assistance to Firefighters Grant COVID-19 Supplemental Program.

