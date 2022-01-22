Cape Playhouse Welcomes Tony Award-winning New Artistic Director

DENNIS – The Cape Playhouse has welcomed Tony Award-winning producer David Elliott as its new artistic director.

Elliott said he is bringing his multi-faceted skill set of directing, producing, and general managing to the historic theater, which is owned and operated by the Cape Cod Center for the Arts.

With over three decades of experience, Elliott has worked on almost 75 productions with shows featured on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and in London’s West End.

Elliott started his career directing plays in the 90s but later teamed with his business partner, Martin Platt, to form Perry Street Theatricals, a New York City-based production and general management company.

Elliott said that general management for plays involves organizing a production and business matters such as handling contracts, payroll, and insurance.

In 2013, Elliott won a Tony Award for serving as a co-producer on the acclaimed “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike.”

In a recent interview with CapeCod.com NewsCenter, Elliott explained how his varied experiences in the world of theater will be useful for his new role as Artistic Director.

“I think the organization will really benefit from the fact that I’ve had these three facets of my career that I can now bring to bear to the Playhouse,” he said.

After the pandemic shut down theaters in 2020, Elliott said he was searching for an opportunity to reconnect with the creative aspect of showbusiness when he found that opportunity with the Cape Playhouse.

“With the pandemic, I realized I was missing the part of the theater that brought me into it to begin with, which was more of getting back into the rehearsal room, getting back into the artistic side of things,” Elliott said.

The upcoming season at the Cape Playhouse plans to honor the slate of shows that was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

This year’s season will begin in May with shows including “Grease,” “Private Lives,” “Always… Patsy Cline,” “God of Carnage,” “An American in Paris,” and “Murder on the Orient Express.”

For the full Sunday Journal interview with Mr. Elliott, click here.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter