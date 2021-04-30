Cape Resident and Vet Advocate Announces Pats’ Draft Pick

HYANNIS – A local supporter of veteran causes on the Cape was in Cleveland on Thursday night to announce the New England Patriots’ first round selection in the annual NFL Draft.

Don Cox of West Barnstable is the President and CEO of the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell praised Cox and the organization for their work in addressing food insecurity, especially during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation has made efforts to distribute meals to veterans and their families through their Food4Vets program. Since the program’s inception, tens of thousands of food boxes has been given out throughout the state alone.

Cox, who served as a Marine, announced that the Patriots had selected quarterback Mac Jones from the University of Alabama with the 15th overall pick in the draft. Cox’s announcement can be viewed below.