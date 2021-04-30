You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Resident and Vet Advocate Announces Pats’ Draft Pick

Cape Resident and Vet Advocate Announces Pats’ Draft Pick

April 30, 2021

Courtesy of the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation

HYANNIS – A local supporter of veteran causes on the Cape was in Cleveland on Thursday night to announce the New England Patriots’ first round selection in the annual NFL Draft.

Don Cox of West Barnstable is the President and CEO of the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell praised Cox and the organization for their work in addressing food insecurity, especially during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation has made efforts to distribute meals to veterans and their families through their Food4Vets program. Since the program’s inception, tens of thousands of food boxes has been given out throughout the state alone.

Cox, who served as a Marine, announced that the Patriots had selected quarterback Mac Jones from the University of Alabama with the 15th overall pick in the draft. Cox’s announcement can be viewed below.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


