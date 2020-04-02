Massachusetts Military Support Foundation Helping Families in Need

BARNSTABLE – The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation, with support from the Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation, has begun to package and distribute food kits for veterans through their “Food4Vets” program.

It’s designed as a rapid response to those affected by COVID-19.

The effort is targeting 50,000 veterans and military members.

Ocean State Job Lot donated 60,000 boxes to the effort, which are being filled with essential, non-perishable food items, to be delivered to all states in New England in the coming months.

The kits contain nutrient-dense sustainable foods like oatmeal, rice, beans, pasta, canned goods, and more, with nutritionist-designed recipes applicable to the foods in each kit.

The organization will bring its “Mobile Empowerment Center” known as “Mighty MEC,” a specially designed food pantry on wheels, to deliver to partner veterans’ organizations across the region.

“We are prepared to help our veterans and military families in need,” said Don Cox, President of The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation.

“We are mobilizing quickly to serve our communities who are at-risk or quarantined and do not have access to essentials.”

The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation is a Massachusetts-based non profit organization whose mission is to provide programs, services, and goods that help satisfy critical needs to enhance the well-being and quality of life for Massachusetts Active Duty Military, National Guard, Coast Guard, veterans, and their families.

“The work of the foundation makes a big difference in the lives of the men and women in uniform and their families on the Cape,” Governor Charlie Baker said.

“Thousands of people benefit from the support they receive from this foundation.”

“The team proved their rapid-response expertise while providing food and other household supplies for our military families who were standing the watch without pay during the Lapse in Appropriation or Government Shutdown,” said Rear Admiral Andrew Tiongson Commander, First Coast Guard District U.S. Coast Guard,

“In January 2019, the foundation established pop-up Empowerment Centers and distribution networks throughout the northeast region, distributing nearly one million pounds of food to 4,000 military families during the shutdown. We in the Coast Guard are forever grateful,” he said.

The process is underway on Cape Cod, with several more locations throughout the region to follow.

The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation is asking for donations to fuel its mission, keeping trucks on the road delivering, and increasing its supplies.

To donate, visit massmilitarysupportfoundation.org/donate-now/.