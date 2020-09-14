Cape Sees Additional Virus Death and Positive Case

BOSTON-An additional COVID-19 fatality along with another positive case were reported on the Cape by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) on Monday.

Nantucket County also saw three more positive coronavirus cases. The Islands did not see any additional deaths due to the virus.

Across the Commonwealth, the DPH reported 235 new virus cases along with nine more fatalities. There has been a three day decline in the number of new cases statewide.

Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital are both currently not treating any individuals for the virus, according to the latest report, as the statewide hospitalization rate sits at roughly 0.25%.

For more information, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.