Cape Surpasses 2,000 Reported Virus Cases

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) reported on Thursday that Cape Cod has now seen over 2,000 reported positive COVID-19 cases.

Of the 1,243 new cases across the state in Thursday’s report, five were within Barnstable County, while a pair were in Dukes County and one other was in Nantucket County.

The Cape and Islands did not see any additional coronavirus fatalities, according to the DPH, while Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital continue to not treat anybody for the virus. The statewide hospitalization rate is at about 0.37%.

For more information, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.