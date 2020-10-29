You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Surpasses 2,000 Reported Virus Cases

Cape Surpasses 2,000 Reported Virus Cases

October 29, 2020

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) reported on Thursday that Cape Cod has now seen over 2,000 reported positive COVID-19 cases.

Of the 1,243 new cases across the state in Thursday’s report, five were within Barnstable County, while a pair were in Dukes County and one other was in Nantucket County.

The Cape and Islands did not see any additional coronavirus fatalities, according to the DPH, while Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital continue to not treat anybody for the virus. The statewide hospitalization rate is at about 0.37%.

For more information, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 