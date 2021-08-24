Cape Symphony Announces 2021 Opener

HYANNIS – The Cape Symphony is preparing to launch for its 2021-22 season.

The season opener, titled “Victorious Return” will take place on Saturday, September 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, September 12 at 3:00 p.m. at the Barnstable Performing Arts Center.

“Victorious Return” will feature compositions from Beethoven and Brahms, with Brahms’ “Second Symphony” the main act.

“I feel blessed to conduct this music with our outstanding orchestra as we take the Cape Symphony stage again for the first time in eighteen months,” said Conductor and Artistic Director Jung-Ho Pak.

In 2020, the Symphony missed their planned celebration of Beethoven’s 250 birthday. The orchestra will perform his “Egmont Overture” as a belated commemoration of the famed composer’s life.

The orchestra will pay tribute to frontline and essential workers with composer John Williams “Summon the Heroes”.

The orchestra will also honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with “Towers of Light”, inspired by the light tributes held at Ground Zero every year.

The Cape Symphony has put safeguards in place to protect the well safety of its guests, including a mask requirement for all concertgoers.

Additionally, attendees are required to be fully vaccinated before the concert date.

Cape Symphony staff and musicians have all provided proof of vaccination, and will wear masks at the concert, except for wind players while on stage.

“Music is a wonderful way to not only heal but also to celebrate,” said Pak. “We’re so grateful to those who care for our community. The John Williams piece will simply make your heart sing! And the serenely beautiful ‘Towers of Light’ is quite hopeful and moving. I promise everyone in the concert hall will have goosebumps.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here, or call the Box Office at (508) 362-1111. The Box Office is open Monday to Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter