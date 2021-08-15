Cape Symphony Opens Ticket Sales for New Season

HYANNIS – The Cape Symphony has announced its 60 Anniversary Season for 2021-22 including a variety of performances of different kinds of music.

The season kicks off with their “Victorious Return” on Saturday, September 11 and Sunday, September 12 featuring works by John Williams, Beethoven, and more.

Works from the musical Grease will be played by the orchestra in performances in October.

“The joy of experiencing music with out fellow human beings is transcendent,” said Conductor and Artistic Director Jung Ho Pak.

Other performances will commemorate the arrival of the Mayflower, the winter holiday season, the Beatles, and swing and soul hits.

The season is planned through May of next year for a schedule packed with special guests, new music, and old favorites.

Tickets for the season went on sale this weekend online, and open Monday, August 16, at the box office for the symphony.

More information on the season can be found on the symphony’s website, here.