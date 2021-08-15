You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Symphony Opens Ticket Sales for New Season

Cape Symphony Opens Ticket Sales for New Season

August 15, 2021

HYANNIS – The Cape Symphony has announced its 60 Anniversary Season for 2021-22 including a variety of performances of different kinds of music.

The season kicks off with their “Victorious Return” on Saturday, September 11 and Sunday, September 12 featuring works by John Williams, Beethoven, and more.

Works from the musical Grease will be played by the orchestra in performances in October.

“The joy of experiencing music with out fellow human beings is transcendent,” said Conductor and Artistic Director Jung Ho Pak.

Other performances will commemorate the arrival of the Mayflower, the winter holiday season, the Beatles, and swing and soul hits.

The season is planned through May of next year for a schedule packed with special guests, new music, and old favorites.

Tickets for the season went on sale this weekend online, and open Monday, August 16, at the box office for the symphony.

More information on the season can be found on the symphony’s website, here.

About Maura MacDonald

Maura recently graduated college with a degree in political science and a passion for all things media. She also enjoys writing when not in the NewsCenter, working on projects such as her novel and music, and spending time with her dog.


